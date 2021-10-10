  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMThe Brian Flores Show
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
By Jennifer Correa
Filed Under:Jennifer Correa, Local TV, Miami News, South Florida Forecast, Sunday Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunday sunshine in South Florida before isolated showers develop.

While Sunday afternoon will be less stormy than the previous day, the forecast still calls for isolated showers starting first near east metros areas and along the coast between Broward and Miami-Dade.

READ MORE: BSO Needs Help Locating 78-Year-Old Neville Palmer

The onset of these isolated showers will be around 2 pm. Meanwhile, a few showers are expected to pass through the Keys during the late morning hours. Then the showers impacting the Keys will come to an end by the early afternoon.

For Miami-Dade and Broward, there will be isolated showers or storms drifting over the inland cities through late afternoon. Then dry on the radar by Sunday evening.

The reason for Sunday showers is due to a low pressure system in the middle levels of the atmosphere. The low is located just north of the Bahamas and east of the Florida Space Coast. A trough associated with the mid-level low extends down and across South Florida, so there is still a relatively unstable atmosphere over our area.

READ MORE: Cancer Specialist Shares What To Learn From Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis' Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Mid-level low pressure system and an extending trough gives South Florida the chance for isolated showers or storms Sunday afternoon. (CBS4)

The wind is light from Sunday through Tuesday, but a stronger breeze will develop on Thursday. It will be an ocean breeze that will carry more moisture with it.

This will increase rain chances during the second half of the workweek for South Florida.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida

Afternoon highs from Sunday through next week will top the upper 80s and overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 70s.

Jennifer Correa