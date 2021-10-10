MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunday sunshine in South Florida before isolated showers develop.

While Sunday afternoon will be less stormy than the previous day, the forecast still calls for isolated showers starting first near east metros areas and along the coast between Broward and Miami-Dade.

The onset of these isolated showers will be around 2 pm. Meanwhile, a few showers are expected to pass through the Keys during the late morning hours. Then the showers impacting the Keys will come to an end by the early afternoon.

For Miami-Dade and Broward, there will be isolated showers or storms drifting over the inland cities through late afternoon. Then dry on the radar by Sunday evening.

The reason for Sunday showers is due to a low pressure system in the middle levels of the atmosphere. The low is located just north of the Bahamas and east of the Florida Space Coast. A trough associated with the mid-level low extends down and across South Florida, so there is still a relatively unstable atmosphere over our area.

The wind is light from Sunday through Tuesday, but a stronger breeze will develop on Thursday. It will be an ocean breeze that will carry more moisture with it.

This will increase rain chances during the second half of the workweek for South Florida.

Afternoon highs from Sunday through next week will top the upper 80s and overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 70s.