LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The Lauderhill Police Department reports the woman wanted for shooting the store manager of a Metro PCS she was fired from has turned herself in.
Rachel Boisette, 27, faces a charge of attempted homicide with a firearm.
According to Lauderhill PD, the shooting happened Friday evening at the store located in the 5500 block of W Oakland Park Blvd.

Fire rescue transported the manager, who suffered several gunshot wounds to the chest, to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale. He remains in the hospital in stable condition.
Authorities said Boisette returned to the store after being fired and the argument escalated to shots being fired.
Boisette surrendered to authorities at BSO Main Jail.