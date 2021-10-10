NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating 67-year-old Cephita Exama.
Exama was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Northwest 46th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes.
It's unknown what she was last seen wearing at the time that she went missing.
She stands 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
According to investigators, Exama, who only speaks Creole, suffers from a medical condition that requires immediate attention.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at (954) 321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number (954) 764-4357.