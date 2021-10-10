MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunday’s game was a case of Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers dominating the Dolphins all around in a 45-17 game that leaves Miami 1-4 on the season.

The Dolphins came up with good game plan on offense and were able to move the ball and stay in the game for a while. But the point production wasn’t good enough.

On top of that, Tampa Bay and Brady were just too much for an overmatched Dolphins defense that broke many times. Let’s dig into Week 5:

Brady Record

As great as he is Tom Brady had never thrown for 400 yards and five touchdowns in a game – until now. The Dolphins were the victims.

Big Plays Return

The scoreboard production wasn’t there, but the Dolphins offense did improve in the big play department. Myles Gaskin, Mike Gesicki and Preston Williams were amongst those with big plays.

Gaskin Goes

While no Miami receiver caught more than three passes, Gaskin tied a team record for a running back with 10 receptions.

Streak Ends

The Dolphins run of coming up with turnovers is done after the streak covered parts of three seasons. It was the longest active streak by a team in the NFL.

Brissett Backup

With Tua Tagovailoa likely to return next game, Jacoby Brissett will go back to the bench. He was unable to win a game but give him some credit.

From making big plays in the comeback to force overtime against the Raiders, to gutting it out through an injury in Tampa Bay, he showed his toughness.

Low Impact

It has been a rough go for many of the dolphins perceived top players. Again in Tampa Bay when they needed it most there were no playmakers to be found. Keep in mind the Dolphins did have this game within one score in the third quarter.

London Calling

Next stop for the Dolphins: London. As in England. Maybe this will be the remedy this team needs, get out of town and literally get out of the country. A win is an absolute must against Jacksonville and at this point at 1-4 the only thing this team can do is the old cliché and take it one game at a time. The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Florida time Sunday on CBS4, your official Dolphins television station.