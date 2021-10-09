Caribbean Culture Celebrations Kick Off At Miami Carnival Amid Strict COVID-19 RulesThere is a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture starting Friday as the revelry and merriment of the Miami Carnival returns.

Taste Of The Town: It's All About Connecting Crops & Community At Los Felix In Coconut GroveLos Felix, located on Main Highway in Coconut Grove, has been described as an open love letter to the fine and nearly extinct traditions that make up authentic Mexican cuisine

The Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Coming To South FloridaThe Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their 2022 World Tour which will bring them to South Florida.

Musical Miami Duo 'Magdalena Bay' Gaining Attention & FansMica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, the Miami-born and raised musicians behind the pop duo group Magdalena Bay, are getting lots of attention lately, including being named Best Pop Act 2021 by Miami News Times last month.

Walt Disney World Opened 50 Years AgoOn this day 50 years ago, Walt Disney World in Orlando opened for the first time. It was October 1, 1971 when guests were first allowed into the "Happiest Place on Earth."

Taste Of The Town: At Home With Chef Michelle Bernstein Celebrating Hispanic Heritage MonthCBS4's Lisa Petrillo heads into the home kitchen of celebrity chef Michelle Bernstein to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.