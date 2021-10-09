MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have arrested a man accused of throwing a brick through a window where children were sleeping.
Police said it happened Thursday at around 9:30 p.m. when their suspect, identified as William Watson,30, threw a small brick paver through a glass window of the
Drake Condominium, located in the 1400 block of Ocean Drive.
The arrest report said a 4-year-old and an infant were frantically awakened from the force created by the deadly missile, which penetrated the window and landed within close proximity to both children.
"The glass exploded from the impact, and shards of broken glass were scattered on the beds while the children were sleeping. This incident was captured on a baby cam that was recording while the kids were sleeping," police said.
Watson was taken into custody on Saturday without incident. He faces charges of criminal mischief and throwing a deadly missile.