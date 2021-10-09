  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMFish Tank
    8:00 PMCollege Football
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at11PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach Police, Miami News, William Watson

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have arrested a man accused of throwing a brick through a window where children were sleeping.

Police said it happened Thursday at around 9:30 p.m. when their suspect, identified as William Watson,30, threw a small brick paver through a glass window of the
Drake Condominium, located in the 1400 block of Ocean Drive.

READ MORE: Exonerated Of 1983 Murder, Florida Man Sues Over Imprisonment

The arrest report said a 4-year-old and an infant were frantically awakened from the force created by the deadly missile, which penetrated the window and landed within close proximity to both children.

READ MORE: Fatal Crash Investigated On I-95, South Of Davie Boulevard

“The glass exploded from the impact, and shards of broken glass were scattered on the beds while the children were sleeping. This incident was captured on a baby cam that was recording while the kids were sleeping,” police said.

MORE NEWS: Hollywood Police Conduct Death Investigation After Body Found In Vehicle

Watson was taken into custody on Saturday without incident. He faces charges of criminal mischief and throwing a deadly missile.

CBSMiami.com Team