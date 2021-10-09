MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are investigating a body found inside a car.
Authorities said they were called to the area of the 900 block of North Federal Highway at around 8 a.m., where they found a dead man inside a vehicle.
Police said the car appeared to be there for a few days and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
The body was not immediately identified.
Authorities continue to investigate.