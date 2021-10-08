MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a whole new set of rules and regulations at Friday night’s Monarch versus Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School game. But, they have nothing to do with the pigskin game itself.

For the foreseeable future, security protocols will be stepped whenever the home team is playing another Broward County Athletic Association team. The association encompasses all public-school teams in Broward County as well as a few private and charter schools.

The major changes you’ll see: Broward County Schools announced all spectators are now getting screened with handheld metal detectors. Also, backpacks and other bags will not be allowed through the gates, with the exception of diaper bags. And, there will be an increase in the number of local police and security guards at games.

The changes in security come after a shooting just last week at the Piper-Fort Lauderdale football game. Back on August 26th, a woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight that broke out after Blanche Ely played McArthur High.

It is unclear how much the new security measures will cost taxpayers. An official vote still needs to be taken among Broward County School Board members.