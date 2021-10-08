MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are looking for a man they believe burglarized a Miami residence not once by twice and stole maintenance tools.
The burglaries occurred in the early morning hours of September 7th and October 4th at a home in the 700 block of NE 82nd Street.
Surveillance video shows the man go through a backyard gate and make his way to where the tools are stored. Police said they suspect the same man stole a pressure washer, a leaf blower, and a weed eater.
The man is described as being thin built, in his 40s to 50s, and a little under six feet tall.
Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppersmiami.com.