TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The number of patients with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals dropped by nearly 1,200 over the past week.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Friday that showed 4,240 inpatients at 257 Florida hospitals had COVID-19, down from 5,414 inpatients reported October 1st. The number of inpatients reported Friday was less than a third of the 13,452 who were hospitalized on September 8th.READ MORE: 450 Florida National Guard Begin Deployment On Mission To The Middle East
Hospitals were hit with surges of patients in July and August as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state. But the numbers gradually declined in September and in early October.READ MORE: Police Investigating Hialeah Middle School Social Media Threat
The federal data Friday showed that 1,103 patients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care unit beds, down from 1,425 a week earlier.MORE NEWS: BSO Investigating Body Found On I-595 As A Homicide
