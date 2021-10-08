FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A close call for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a woman he was assisting after a truck plowed into a vehicle they were standing next to on I-95.
The trooper was helping the woman on the highway just south of Hypoluxo Road when a truck came barreling at them.
According to the FHP, a sedan collided with a white pickup truck which then slammed into a silver pickup up truck that crashed into the vehicle the trooper and the woman were standing beside.
The trooper was not injured in the crash, the woman suffered minor injuries. The driver of the sedan which caused the initial crash sped off.