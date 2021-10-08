MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a report of shots fired on I-95 Friday afternoon.
FHP said they received a call at around 3:30 p.m., involving a black Infinity SUV and a blue Mazda.
Authorities said once both vehicles entered I-95 southbound in the area of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, the suspect in the Mazda pulled next to the right side of the victims in the Infinity, traveling in the left Express lanes, and fired multiple times.
Multiple rounds struck the right side of the victims' vehicle, which then pulls over to the shoulder.
The Mazda continued traveling southbound on I-95 without stopping.
The victims in the Infinity were uninjured.
Hollywood Police Department is assisting FHP in this case as the initial incident took place within the city of Hollywood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).