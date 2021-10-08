The coronavirus pandemic forced many businesses to close their doors and turn away customers and employees, but as many of those businesses and restaurants begin to reopen, they are looking for employees to fill available positions as they keep up with increased demand for their goods and services.
EMPLOYERS NOW HIRING
- 7-ELEVEN— Nationally the store chain is planning on adding an additional 20,000 workers to keep up with demand. Jobs include delivery people for the new 7NOW delivery app.
- ACE HARDWARE— The hardware chain and it’s independent retailers plan to hire more than 30,000 people across the U.S. Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available.
- ALLIED UNIVERSAL: Seeking to hire 600+ security professionals in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The company is hosting both a Zoom hiring event and an in-person job fair. The job fair is October 14 from 10 am to 3 pm. Applicants are invited to click on this Zoom link during that time period. There is also an airport and cruise sector job fair on October 27 from 10 am to 6 pm at the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 30 South Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale.
- AMAZON–Nationally hiring 100,00 new roles in fulfillment centers and in its delivery network. The company is also increasing hourly pay for United States workers by $2/hour.
- AMERISAVE MORTGAGE CORPORATION – Seeking 250-300 new members in the greater Miami area. They are looking for loan officers, mortgage underwriters, loan processors, mortgage specialists, technology roles and customer care positions among others.
- BEST CROWD MANAGEMENT: Seeking to fill 1,000 new guest relations and event security positions at loanDepot Park and Hard Rock Stadium. Opportunities include customer service, access control, policy enforcement, ticket scanning, ushering services, metal detection and bag checks, among other critical security and crowd management functions. Primary responsibilities include staffing events for the upcoming sports seasons, including NFL Miami Dolphins games, MLB Miami Marlins games, and the Miami Open and Formula 1. Click here for more.
- BYTEDANCE: TikTok’s parent company is hiring more than 10,000 people.
- THE CASINO AT DANIA BEACH – Hiring for numerous full-time job positions including Promotions Supervisor, Security Agents, Line Cooks, Poker Floor Supervisor, Porter/Barback, Slot Technician, IT Technician, Cocktail Waitress/Beverage Server, Poker Dealer, Marketing Coordinator, Count Team Member / Drop Team Member, Promotions Coordinator. Click here for more information
- CAO BAKERY & CAFE –Seeking hard workers who are interested in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Positions include managers, front of house staff, cooks and cake decorators. A formal resume is not required. Locations include Hallandale, South Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Kendall, Pinecrest, Bird Road, Coral Way, Flagler, North Miami Beach, Hollywood, Sunset.
- CHICK-FIL-A – Hiring hiring for all positions all across South Florida. Apply at chick-fil-a.com/careers
- CHILI’S GRILL & BAR – Seeking to hire 10,000 employees at restaurants across the nation to fill part-time and full-time job openings including both front-of-house and heart-of house positions such as servers, hosts, To-Go specialists, cooks and more. Click here to apply and find out more information.
- C&S WHOLESALE GROCERS – is hiring overnight warehouse selectors, transportation safety specialist, forklift operator, experienced overnight freezer case selector and experienced overnight case selector.
- CHEWY: Hiring people to help meet increased demand.
- CITY FURNITURE: Seeking sales associates for all locations.
- CONTEMPORARY SERVICES CORPORATION: Company seeks event staff, security, and other personnel for FTX Arena (former AmericanAirlines Arena), FAU, FIU and various other venues for events such as Tortuga Music Festival and Ultra Music Festival.
Click here to apply.
- COVANTA: A company that provides sustainable waste and energy solutions is seeking to fill positions for its operations roles in their Miami and Palm Beach based locations.
- CULMIN STAFFING – The company is looking to fill 100 positions immediately in the area of Miami Lakes and Miami Gardens. The positions are in production, packing, shipping, receiving, and order processing. Two shifts available.
Positions are full time and incentives offered. For more information and to schedule an appointment, send email to mdiaz@culminstaffing.com
- CVS— plans to immediately fill 50,000 jobs across the U.S. company needs more store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees, and customer service professionals.
- CURALEAF – The medical cannabis company operating 28 dispensaries across the state, is looking to fill several positions in the South Florida – Cutler Bay, Homestead, Miami and Tamarac.
- DELIVERY DUDES: Food delivery service in Broward County looking to hire 200 new contract drivers. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. You must also be 18 years or older. To apply, go to deliverydudes.com.
- DICK’S SPORTING GOODS: Hiring 210 seasonal associates in Miami area. Interested applicants are encouraged to first apply online at dicks.com/jobs
- DOLLAR GENERAL— Providing opportunities around the country to support store, distribution center, private fleet and corporate functions. Company provides competitive wages, training and development programs, benefits including health insurance coverage options, 401K opportunities.
Click here to apply online
- DOLLAR TREE— Hiring cashiers, stockers, warehouse associates, part-time and full-time management nationwide
- DOMINO’S— Hiring across the country.
- DORIS ITALIAN MARKET AND BAKERY – In addition to cashiers, delivery drivers and cooks, open positions are available in the produce, meat and bakery departments.
- DR. PATTY’S DENTAL BOUTIQUE AND SPA — Dr. Patty’s Dental Boutique and Spa is looking to fill positions for all specialties in Dentistry including dental assistants, associate dentists, office managers and treatment coordinators.
- DYNASERV – A landscape and maintenance company is seeking to hiring landscapers/drivers, irrigation techs, tree trimmers, landscape/fertilization techs and landscape maintenance account managers. Click here to apply.
- FEDEX: Hiring 35,000 people for essential roles.
- FLANIGAN’S: Flanigan’s is currently looking to fill various positions in all South Florida locations including Back of House positions, Front of House positions and ID Checker/Maintenance/Audio-Visual Techs. Click here to apply online.
- FLORIDA BLUE – Hiring 1,200 licensed health insurance agents in preparation for the upcoming fall enrollment season. Positions are remote but temporary in advance of and during the Affordable Care Act Marketplace open enrollment period. Learn more or apply online at Careers.FloridaBlue.com.
- GLOBAL MIAMI JOINT VENTURE: Located inside Miami International Airport, is hiring for various restaurant positions within La Carreta and other table service restaurants. Office is located on the 3rd floor of Terminal D. Please apply on line at www.globalmia.com or come in on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
- GOODWILL SOUTH FLORIDA: Seeking to add 125 people to its Paid Training Program that leads to full-time and part-time positions for people with disabilities and other work barriers. Anyone interested in receiving more information should call 305-326-4226, or click here.
- FLORIDA BLUE: (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida) – Hiring hundreds of seasonal Licensed Health Insurance Sales Agents. These inbound sales roles are full-time and 100%; plus, product training and equipment will be provided. Compensation is an hourly wage plus bonuses tied to sales.
- FORT LAUDERDALE WATER TAXI – Trade in your typical office cubicle for the beautiful waterways of Fort Lauderdale. The Water Taxi, the iconic Fort Lauderdale attraction, is now hiring for more than two dozen positions. To learn more, visit https://watertaxi.com/careers/ and fill out an application or call 954-467-6677 for more information.
- UNITED HOMECARE: Hiring Home Health Aides. HHA’s provide personal care services and more to older adults in the comfort of their home. Call Ana T. Leon Zamora, Director of Human Resources at 305-328-0895. Apply for employment in Person at 8400 NW 33rd Street, Suite 400, Miami, FL 33122. Apply for employment online at: https://www.unitedhomecare.com/en/about/careers-landing.aspx
- HEALTH CHOICE NETWORK – Has approximately 30 positions open including Executive Coordinator, Network Engineer Manager, Credentialing Assistant, Data Analyst, and Clinical Documentation Specialist. Apply at hcnetwork.org/careers
- HENDERSON BEHAVIORAL HEALTH – Is hiring positions in South Florida including Broward, Palm Beach, Treasure Coast, and Okeechobee. Opportunities include psychiatrists, CSU Medical Director, RNs, LPNs, clinicians/therapists, case managers, behavioral health techs, administrative support, and other healthcare positions! Apply today by submitting your resume to jobs@hendersonbh.org
- HOME DEPOT: Seeking to fill more than 680 retail positions at stores throughout Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The home improvement retailer has both full-time and part-time positions in customer service, filling online orders, unpacking overnight freight and merchandising.
Candidates can apply online or by texting JOBS to 52270.
- IBEW Local 340 – All levels of electricians. Visit the link and fill out an interest form and you will be contacted with details about how to proceed.
- INKTEL CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS: Seeking to fill variety of roles in four South Florida locations including Customer Service Representatives, Supervisors, Operations Managers and Recruiting Managers.
- INSTACART— This gig-economy company is hiring 300,000 workers who shop at grocery stores for its customers then deliver the goods to their house.
- JAE Restaurant Group is hiring to fill positions at Wendy’s restaurants. Seeking qualified general managers, assistant general managers, and crew members.
- LOWES: Hiring 30,000 employees to meet the demand created by the coronavirus.
- LINDSTROM AC/PLUMBING – Hiring for all positions including customer service reps, HVAC technicians, installers, plumbers, part runners and more.
- MCDONALD’S – Miami McDonald’s restaurants are looking to hire approximately 580 employees.
- MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS – Seeking Exceptional Student Education (ESE) teachers, also known as SPED (special education) teachers, high school math and science teachers, mental health coordinators and guidance counselors. Also looking to hire bus drivers, mechanics, part-time paraprofessionals and part-time custodians.
Visit jobs.dadeschools.net for more.
- MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works is seeking Full-Time Bus Operators.
Applications are being accepted until Saturday, July 31, 2021. Those interested in applying can do so via the Miami-Dade County jobs website.
- MIAMI SEAQUARIUM – Positions are available in several departments, with the parks’ focus on Food & Beverage, Retail, Maintenance, Show Attendants, Janitorial and Reservations staff. Those interested can apply online.
- PEPSICO— The company said it will hire 6,000 full-time, full benefit workers across the U.S. in the coming months.
- PIZZA HUT— Hiring for more than 40,000 jobs nationwide through the end of 2021. In Florida, they are looking to fill 1,700 positions. Available jobs include drivers, cooks, shift leaders, restaurant managers and call center workers. Pizza Hut and its franchisees are hosting the first-ever virtual “Pizza Hut: Pathways to Possibility” conference on Sept. 29 beginning at 1 p.m. Register Here.
- POSTMATES— With the increase in delivery service they are in need of “fleet members” to deliver groceries, takeout and more.
- SPEEDWAY TRANSPORT OPERATIONS: Hiring 100 drivers to fill growth-related fuel delivery positions. Locations are primarily in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. Click here for more information.
- SPRINKLER SPECIALISTS, LLC – Now hiring Irrigation Technician Helper is responsible for helping the Irrigation Technician with conducting regular inspections of irrigation systems at various properties. Call (954) 255-8481 to apply.
- SUPPORT.COM— Offering numerous remote work and work-from-home positions.
- TARGET– 9,000 jobs are currently listed nationally.
- THE ORGINAL PANCAKE HOUSE – Is seeking to hire hostesses, servers, bussers, cooks, dishwashers, and managers for locations in Delray, Boynton, Royal Palm, Palm Beach Gardens, Jensen, Doral, Aventura, Ft. Lauderdale, Coral Springs. Apply at ophfl.com.
- TRULY NOLEN PEST CONTROL is hiring for positions in South Florida and throughout the country.
Openings range from Call Center Customer Service Representatives in the company’s headquarters in Tucson to sales support and service technicians at multiple service offices across South Florida.
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI/UHEALTH – Seeking Oncology/Chemotherapy Registered Nurses, OR Registered Nurses, ED Registered Nurses, Critical Care Registered Nurses, Critical Care Techs, Surgical Techs, Ophthalmic Techs, Environmental Service Techs, Cooks, Patient Transporters, Food Service Workers
- USPS – The Post Office is hiring for the position of carrier, clerk, mail handler, truck driver, and custodian in West Sacramento.
- US Foundry & Mfg. Corp. – Is hiring fabricator/welders, general labors for the production area, machine operators, maintenance electricians, mechanics, and forklift operators.
- VA SUNSHINE HEALTHCARE NETWORK: Seeking registered nurses for positions located throughout Florida and South Georgia. Click here to learn more.
- WALGREEN’S— The company has announced it will be adding 9,500 full- and part-time and temporary roles in stores across the U.S.
- WALMART— plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers to keep up with demand.