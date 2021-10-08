FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Earthquake relief efforts in Haiti got a boost Thursday as Broward Health announced they are giving a $250,000 donation of PPE and medical supplies to the nation.

The move will help humanitarian groups like Man Dodo provide much-needed relief.

It was back on August 14th that a devastating earthquake hit southwest Haiti leave more than two thousand people dead and destroying most homes and schools.

“It was very emotional for me to see,” said Man Dodo founder Ed Lozama.

Lozama just returned from his first trip to Haiti since the earthquake and said he was disturbed at how much damage there was. He had to check on his father’s grave before getting to work on relief efforts.

“I didn’t know what to expect. It was intact but to see the church in front of it and the school I attended as a child destroyed, it was emotional” he said.

Lozama helped organize a makeshift medical facility to treat people who have had no access to health care.

Nurse Youseline Bazile with the Haitian American Nurses Association says they were able to treat a woman whose hand was crushed in the aftermath of the earthquake. She said Broward Health’s donation is a godsend.

“This goes straight to our hearts because we were not able to afford this. They were able to do it for us” she said.