  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:CBP, Gold, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — When you hear the term black gold, you may think of crude oil, but when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found black gold being smuggled into South Florida, it was literally gold, painted black to avoid detection.

According to CBP officials, officers assigned to the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport discovered 2,704 grams of gold being smuggled into the U.S. on October 6.

READ MORE: Man Who Evaded Federal Warrant On Aventura Rooftop Remains Hospitalized

Gold seized by CBP officers in South Florida (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

READ MORE: FDA: Artnaturals Hand Sanitizers Found To Contain Cancer-Causing Chemicals

A passenger from Colombia tried to hide the undeclared hidden gold disguised as belt buckles, bracelets, and keychains, all painted black.

“Gold is one of the top ten items smuggled globally, either to evade import duties or to launder the illicit profits of Transnational Criminal Organizations,” said Stephen J. Balog, CBP’s Acting Ft. Lauderdale Port Director. “This discovery is indicative of the attention to detail our officers deploy everyday protecting our nation’s economy.”

MORE NEWS: 450 Florida National Guard Begin Deployment On Mission To The Middle East

The gold has an approximate value of $170,000.00.

CBSMiami.com Team