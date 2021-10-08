MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A licensed Aventura veterinarian who recorded himself sexually abusing dogs, shared the videos online and collected online child pornography, was sentenced Friday in Miami federal court to 21 years in prison.
Prentiss K. Madden, the former medical director of Caring Hands Animal Hospital, admitted to producing videos of himself engaged in sexual activity with dogs and sharing them with others in chats. Madden kept these videos, as well as chats about such acts, in his cell phones, according to a statement released Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Florida.
Madden also accessed a Dropbox account containing images of child pornography, received child pornography photographs and videos through social media chats, talked about child sexual abuse during chats, and stored thousands of child pornography images in his Dropbox account and cell phones.
Madden pleaded guilty on July 29 to three counts of receipt of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of creation of an animal crush video.