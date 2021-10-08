BREVARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who has “lost or misplaced” a large amount of high-grade marijuana that was recently confiscated from a mini-storage facility. Officials said the 770 pounds of pot has a street value of about $2 million.

The sheriff’s office posted a picture of the weed on its Facebook page and stated, “If you would like to have your property returned, please contact our Narcotics Agents and we will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property!!”

It went on, “All of us at one point or another in our lives have lost or misplaced something important and are always hopeful that a good and kind person will find our lost item and do the right thing by returning it to it’s rightful owner.”

The pot was discovered in a mini-storage facility in Viera which is just south of Cape Canaveral.

The Facebook post says the owner can claim their property with “absolutely no strings attached,” and “both you and your property will be kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!!”

The owner of the marijuana will also receive “an all expenses paid extensive “staycation” so that you can reflect for a while on exactly how much your lost property means to you!!”