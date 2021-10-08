JACKSONVILLE(CBSMiami/AP) — Tragedy at a Jacksonville home when a 6-year-old girl died after being shot in the head, sheriff’s officials said.
The shooting happened Thursday morning and the child was later prounounced dead at the hospital, news outlets reported.
Jacksonville Sheriff's investigators said the gun belonged to a parent of the child, WFOX reported. It was not clear who shot the gun.
Officials say the girl’s mother and two other children were at the home when the shooting happened.
The child's name was not released. No additional details were immediately available.
