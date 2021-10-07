  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Plantation police are looking for a person they say took off from police and ended up crashing a van into a lake.

Chopper 4 was over the scene in the area of 80th Avenue and Cleary Boulevard.

Police said they responded to a call of a suspicious person sleeping in a van.

When they arrived, the person took off and hit two parked cars.

A short time later, the U-Haul van was found partially submerged in the lake.

There was no one inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

