By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Aventura, Local TV, Miami News

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – Aventura police are on the scene of what they are calling a barricaded suspect at an apartment complex.

The police department states they are working a “tactical situation” at the apartment complex located in the 19600 block of East Country Club Drive.

In video from Chopper 4, a man in a white shirt and long pants can be seen on the roof of the complex.

Man on roof of Aventura apartment complex. Police are calling it a “tactical situation” (CBS4)

He could be seen pacing back and forth and up and down the roof and at times, he simply sits down.

At one point, Chopper 4 captured him removing his T-shirt.

Man on roof of Aventura apartment complex removes t-shirt. Police are calling it a “tactical situation” (CBS4)

Police say nobody is hurt and it is on-going investigation.

Two nearby buildings are being evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

