AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – Aventura police are on the scene of what they are calling a barricaded suspect at an apartment complex.

The police department states they are working a “tactical situation” at the apartment complex located in the 19600 block of East Country Club Drive.

In video from Chopper 4, a man in a white shirt and long pants can be seen on the roof of the complex.

He could be seen pacing back and forth and up and down the roof and at times, he simply sits down.

At one point, Chopper 4 captured him removing his T-shirt.

Police say nobody is hurt and it is on-going investigation.

Two nearby buildings are being evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story and will be updated.