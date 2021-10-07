MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their 2022 World Tour which will bring them to South Florida.
The 32-city global stadium tour kicks off on Saturday, June 4th at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain with stops in London, Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Miami, to list a few.
They will perform Tuesday Aug 30 at Hard Rock Stadium.
The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist and all round cosmic musician John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first ever stadium tour in the U.S.
Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 15 at RedHotChiliPeppers.com.
Presale begins Saturday, October 9th.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for the North American dates beginning Friday, October 8.
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2022 WORLD TOUR DATES:
Europe
- Sat Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla
- Tue Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpia
- Fri Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark
- Wed Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Stadium
- Sat Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)
- Wed Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford
- Sat Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium
- Wed Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park
- Fri Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
- Sun Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)
- Tue Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium
- Fri Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France
- Tue Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
North America
- Sat Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
- Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
- Fri Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
- Sun Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
- Wed Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
- Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Wed Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
- Fri Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
- Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
- Wed Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium
- Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- Sun Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- Tue Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
- Thu Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
- Sat Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
- Thu Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
- Sat Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)
- Thu Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
- Sun Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field