MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their 2022 World Tour which will bring them to South Florida.

The 32-city global stadium tour kicks off on Saturday, June 4th at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain with stops in London, Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Miami, to list a few.

They will perform Tuesday Aug 30 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist and all round cosmic musician John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first ever stadium tour in the U.S.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 15 at RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

Presale begins Saturday, October 9th.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for the North American dates beginning Friday, October 8.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2022 WORLD TOUR DATES:

Europe

Sat Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla

Tue Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpia

Fri Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark

Wed Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Stadium

Sat Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)

Wed Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford

Sat Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium

Wed Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

Fri Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Sun Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)

Tue Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium

Fri Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Tue Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

North America