MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Pfizer asked formally asked the federal Food and Drug Administration to allow

the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 through 11.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older and has an Emergency Use Authorization for those between the ages 12 to 15. On Thursday, the company posted on Twitter that it had filed its application with the FDA seeking Emergency Use Authorization for children ages 5 – 11.

If authorized, this would be the first Covid-19 vaccine for younger children.

Last month, Pfizer released details of a Phase 2/3 trial that showed its Covid-19 vaccine was safe and generated a “robust” antibody response in children ages 5 to 11. The trial included 2,268 participants ages 5 to 11 and used a two-dose regimen of the vaccine administered 21 days apart. This trial used a 10-microgram dose — smaller than the 30-microgram dose that has been used for those 12 and older.

Participants’ immune responses were measured by looking at neutralizing antibody levels in their blood and comparing those levels to a control group of 16 to 25-year-olds who were given a two-dose regimen with the larger 30-microgram dose. Pfizer said the levels compared well with older people who received the larger dose, demonstrating a “strong immune response in this cohort of children one month after the second dose.”

The promising results were met with enthusiasm by South Florida doctors.

“This is a very exciting day for us in pediatric healthcare,” said Dr. Chad Perlyn, president of Nicklaus Children’s Pediatric Specialists. “This is that first main step in Pfizer saying the data looks good, we’re comfortable with it.”

Pfizer began submitting its data on the vaccine for younger children to the FDA late last month but had not formally requested authorization until now.

FDA officials had said that once vaccine data for younger children was submitted, the agency could authorize a vaccine for younger children in a matter of weeks — not months — but it would depend on the timing and quality of the data provided.

In anticipation of the request, the FDA last week scheduled a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to discuss the vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 on October 26. If the FDA OKs it, a panel of CDC vaccine advisers will meet to consider whether to recommend its use.

Dr. Perlyn said children are increasingly being impacted by the pandemic, which is all the more reason that they need to be vaccinated.

“Having the ability to have the vaccination certainly will help those children and limit the positivity throughout the community,” said Dr. Perlyn.

(©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)