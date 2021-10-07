FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – After nearly a month on the case, Fort Lauderdale police say they’ve exhausted all investigative leads in an attempted kidnapping. They are now asking for your help.

Surveillance video taken from just before 6 a.m. back on Thursday, September 9, shows a young female victim, completely unaware someone is following her, as she walks, quickly, dressed in all black clothes with white sneakers and a backpack on her shoulders.

Police say she’s making her way through an alley next to a construction site near the 500 block of East Las Olas Boulevard.

Trailing her, jogging at a light clip, is the man police say they are looking for. He starts to picking up his pace, finally catching up to the unsuspecting victim.

Det. Ali Adamson described what happened next as it was a little tough to see on the surveillance footage.

“He runs up behind her and chokes her and throws her to the ground. And starts to fight with her. She attempts to call for help, kind of fight back. He tries to grab her legs. At some point there’s a witness in the parking garage who sees the incident and the altercation happening,” she said.

The good Samaritan thwarting a potentially heinous crime.

WATCH: Police Release Video Of Man Wanted In Attempted Kidnapping

Police describe the suspect as a tall man in his 30s with short hair. He wasn’t wearing a shirt the night of the attack, but had on dark pants and white sneakers.

Police are fearful he may have attacked before — or could strike again — although the woman in the video is the only victim police say they know of so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.