TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Board of Education has voted unanimously to sanction eight out of 11 school districts, including Broward and Miami-Dade, for not complying to a rule allowing parents or guardians to opt out of making their child wear a mask in school.

Both Broward and Miami-Dade superintendents made their plea to the board Thursday. And both superintendents said they followed the most updated federal guidance, but challenge certain aspects of the rule.

“Although we are challenging the rule – our plan is to comply in the near future once the data enables us to do so in a manner that will protect the health and safety of our students, teachers and other employees,” said Broward Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.

During the meeting, Cartwright announced that Broward County Public Schools and four other districts filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the state’s emergency rules surrounding COVID-19.

The United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats released the following statement regarding the sanctions:

“We stand in support of Superintendent Carvalho as he defends the position to protect the safety and wellbeing of our M-DCPS students, faculty, and staff. The sanctions to defund schools by the FLDOE and governor are both negligent and irresponsible and impede upon our ability to provide for the safety of our students, teachers, and staff. These actions also infringe on the rights of our locally elected school board to comply with their constitutional obligation to provide a safe learning environment for our children. This is yet another reminder to our community that our state government is disconnected from our community needs and our local conditions as we shield children from COVID.”