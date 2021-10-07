  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Tracking The Tropics

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It remains fairly quiet in the tropics as the CBS4 Weather team is only monitoring one disturbance near the southeast coast.

A weak area of low pressure, located about 150 miles off the coast of northeastern Florida and Georgia, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a low potential, a 20 percent chance, of cyclone development.

Strong upper-level winds should limit significant tropical development during the next few days while the low moves to the north and then northeast off the southeastern coast of the United States. By the weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front, which could also limit tropical development.

Regardless of development, this system could bring gusty winds and locally heavy rain to portions of the Carolinas late this week and this weekend.

Lissette Gonzalez