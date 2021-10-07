TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has released school district COVID-19 data which she said shows mask mandates worked to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In a virtual press conference Thursday morning, Fried said the DeSantis’ administration worked to block the release of the data which shows that school districts requiring masks resulted in up to seven times lower COVID-19 cases per capita than school districts that did not require masks.

Fried released the data in advance of Thursday’s state Board of Education meeting, which will determine punishment for eleven Florida school districts requiring masks.

According to the data released by Fried’s office, school districts that started the school year with mask requirements (Alachua, Broward, Miami-Dade) saw three times lower student COVID-19 cases per capita compared to districts without mask requirements.

School districts with mask requirements enacted at any time had just half the student COVID-19 cases as school districts without mask requirements, according to the data she released.

“This data clearly shows the truth: the Governor is lying about masks in schools,” said Fried in a statement. “Every way you look at the data, kids were better off in schools requiring masks than those that did not. School districts that did nothing suffered four times higher COVID-19 cases than school districts that required masks, in direct contradiction to the Governor’s disinformation.”

Fried pointed to Highlands County, with no mask requirement, which had 600 times higher peak cases per capita (12 cases per capita) than in masked Miami-Dade and Broward Counties (0.02 cases per capita).

In other findings, there were 0.69 peak cases per capita in school districts requiring masks; 0.98 peak cases per capita in school districts with mask parental opt-outs, and 2.90 peak cases per capita in school districts with no mask requirements.

In compiling the data, all of Florida’s 67 school districts were asked if they had publicly accessible COVID-19 data dashboards. Fried said they found 33 school districts had public dashboards that published aggregated case data on a weekly basis for all active weeks of the 2021-22 school year. Those were the dashboards that were used to compile the data, according to Fried.

Fried said cases per capita were calculated as total cases through the week of September 20 divided by total school district enrollment. Peak cases per capita were calculated as peak week cases divided by total school district enrollment.

Fried is one of several Democrats who is running against Ron DeSantis for the governor’s office in 2022.