MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is quiet across the tropics with the exception of one area of showers and storms associated with a surface trough located about 100 miles northeast of the northwest Bahamas.
The National Hurricane Center is only giving this disturbance a 10 percent chance for development over the next five days. Upper-level winds are expected to remain unfavorable for significant tropical development of this system while it moves slowly to the northwest or north over the next few days.
Although upper-level winds could become a little less hostile by the weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front near the coast of the southeastern United States around that time, and tropical development still appears unlikely.
The moisture associated with this system will increase the rain chance over South Florida late week into the weekend.