  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Tracking The Tropics

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is quiet across the tropics with the exception of one area of showers and storms associated with a surface trough located about 100 miles northeast of the northwest Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center is only giving this disturbance a 10 percent chance for development over the next five days. Upper-level winds are expected to remain unfavorable for significant tropical development of this system while it moves slowly to the northwest or north over the next few days.

Although upper-level winds could become a little less hostile by the weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front near the coast of the southeastern United States around that time, and tropical development still appears unlikely.

The moisture associated with this system will increase the rain chance over South Florida late week into the weekend.

Lissette Gonzalez