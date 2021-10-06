MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A southwest Miami-Dade accused of posing as a police officer is facing charges.

The investigation began when Miami-Dade police received reports of a car trying to pull over drivers in the area of SW 120th Street and SW 122nd Avenue.

Using the car’s license plate, police went to the owner’s home and Jesus Montesino, 57, answered the door. He reportedly told them he was a retired Mami police officer with 19 years of service.

Montesino couldn’t provide any credentials to back up his claim but did hand the officers a Miami Police Department supporter badge in a badge wallet, according to the arrest report.

He reportedly told the police that his car does have blue lights, but he used them to get through construction at the entrance to his complex.

When they checked out the car, officers found blue lights installed in the front and rear windows, according to the report. They also reportedly found a police siren and control panel in the trunk of the car, along with a police intercom, neither was installed.

When police questioned his wife, the actual owner of the car, she reportedly told them her husband is its primary driver and he was never a police officer but did work as a bail bondsman about 19 years ago.

Montesino was arrested and charged with falsely impersonating a police officer, unlawful use of a police badge, and prohibited use of certain blue lights.