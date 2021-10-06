MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was mainly dry across South Florida on Wednesday morning with just a few showers that moved across portions of the Keys.

It is warmer and more humid with temperatures in the low 80s. Highs will climb to near 90 degrees in the afternoon with the potential for spotty showers.

As the King Tides continue, minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times.

Late week the rain chance will increase due to moisture associated with a disturbance near the Bahamas and a frontal boundary. The National Hurricane Center is giving this trough of low pressure only a 10 percent chance of development. These two features will lead to a very unstable and moist atmosphere.

We will see more showers and storms Thursday and Friday. The rain chance may be even higher on Saturday. There is some uncertainty going into the weekend as some models are hinting at some drier air arriving possibly on Sunday to help lower the rain chance.