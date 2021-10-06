MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have placed wide receiver Will Fuller on injured reserve.
Fuller broke his finger during the Fins' Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
The team had already ruled out Fuller for this week's game against the Buccaneers.
He'll now miss the team's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London as well as Miami's home game against the Atlanta Falcons.
The IR announcement comes shortly after the team shipped away returner-receiver Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears.