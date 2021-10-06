MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What’s being called the single largest humanitarian effort to Haiti from the U.S. is on its way to the country.

“What we have on the ship is going to fill 70, trucks,” said Michael Capponi, the president of the Global Empowerment Mission.

Dozens of box trucks will be required to transport the pallets of humanitarian aid once the shipment arrives in Haiti, an undertaking that is unusual.

“Under normal circumstances a nonprofit usually sends one or two or maybe 10 containers at a time. I’m this situation we’re bringing 501, big load, so it’s very different from the norm,” added Capponi.

The supplies have an estimated value of $5.8 million, all of which were donated.

“For example Lowe’s and Good 360 gave us 14,000 tarps, a couple thousand tents came from Amazon. When you have a problem this big,130,000 destroyed homes in Haiti, you need to go about it in a way that is a least going to help and make a dent in the situation,” said Capponi

That situation is the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked the Haiti in August, killing over 2,000 people and injuring an additional 12,000. Conditions are so dire, that thousands who fled after the 2010 earthquake to Central America know they can’t go back to Haiti. So with jobs and resources depleted where they are now, they’re making a dangerous trek on foot rather than risking returning home. A CBS Reporter documented some of that journey

“As they came in to the bay there’s a bunch of smaller boats that is all smart at the smuggling operation taking this boat to dryland,” said CBS Reporter Manuel Bojorquez.

From the smugglers camp the group goes into the jungle, walking through rivers, rocks and multiple countries. As for GEM their hoping their aid will help restore the lives of those still in Haiti.

“The people there are really struggling,” said Capponi.

GEM says the donation would not have been possible without the help of multiple organizations. If you would like to help, click here.