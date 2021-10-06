PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/CNN) — A plan to lift a three-decades old ban on the catching and killing of goliath grouper in Florida is moving forward by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Wednesday, FWC approved a proposed draft changing the rules.

The new draft would allow the following:

Goliath grouper season would last three months, March through May.

A permit for one fish per person would be issued via a lottery system.

Only 200 permits will be issued, and only goliaths between 20 and 36 inches can be kept.

The policy would not apply to Palm Beach County, the Atlantic Coast of the Keys and Dry Tortugas National Park.

There are also post-harvest requirements.

The staff will bring the issue back with changes to a future meeting at an undisclosed time. If those are approved, feedback and data will be gathered and a final public hearing will be held in March of 2022.

To read the original proposed rule in full, click here. To see the meeting presentation, click here.

Currently, if anglers catch a goliath grouper, they have to release it.

Never listed as endangered, goliath grouper were removed from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s species of special concern list in 2006 and had their listing improved from “critically endangered” to “vulnerable” in 2018 by the independent International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Goliath grouper, which can grow to 800 pounds and more than 8 feet in length, had been harvested in state waters since the late 1800s. The largest goliath grouper caught in Florida waters was a 680-pound fish caught off Fernandina Beach in 1961.

