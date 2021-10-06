FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An elementary school was placed on a temporary code yellow after a student brought a gun to school.
Fort Lauderdale police said they were notified just after 8 a.m. about the situation at Walker Elementary, at 1001 NW 4th Street.
When officers arrived, the 10-year-old boy was being detained, he had brought the handgun to school in his backpack. It was not loaded.
The school was returned to code green. Police said there was no threat to the safety of students or staff.