MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a body found in a wooded area in Broward County Wednesday morning.
Authorities said they got a call at around 8 a.m. about a body that was found in the area adjacent to the exit ramp to Sample Road(SR-834) from northbound Interstate 95.
FHP said the body appears to be that of a white male, but did not provide additional details.
Police did not say if the death was suspicious.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.