WATCH LIVEActive shooter situation at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Body Found, FHP, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a body found in a wooded area in Broward County Wednesday morning.

Authorities said they got a call at around 8 a.m. about a body that was found in the area adjacent to the exit ramp to Sample Road(SR-834) from northbound Interstate 95.

READ MORE: Police Investigate Active Shooter Situation At High School In Texas

FHP said the body appears to be that of a white male, but did not provide additional details.

READ MORE: Pembroke Pines Man Charged With Possessing Child Porn

Police did not say if the death was suspicious.

MORE NEWS: Boy Brought Gun To Fort Lauderdale Elementary School

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

CBSMiami.com Team