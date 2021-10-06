MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has announced a second arrest in the El Mula banquet hall shooting over the Memorial Day weekend.

Warneric Buckner, 20, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder.

Police had already arrested 22-year-old Davonte Barnes, who faces three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

Miami-Dade police said Barnes confessed to meeting with the suspects before the shooting and being a look out while it took place outside the El Mula Banquet Hall at 7630 NW 186 Street.

Rodney Thomas, the father of Ka’Dedra Thomas, whose 26-year-old daughter was shot three times and who has still not been able to regain the use of her arms after a bullet struck her shoulder blade said he’s grateful that the first arrest was made.

He told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “I am happy and I am grateful to the police department and the detectives who have personally put in the work and caught this guy. They will catch the rest of them. I would like for a conviction. I would like for justice for my daughter and for everyone who is not loved.”

“Three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts for attempted first-degree murder,” he said about the charges against Barnes. “I think it is right whether you pulled the trigger or not. You were involved in it and there have to be consequences.”

“I would like a conviction, I want justice for my daughter and everyone that was involved,” he added.

Desmond Owens, 26, Clayton Dillard III, 26, and Shaniqua Peterson, 32, were killed and nearly two dozen others were hurt in the May 30th mass shooting, which happened outside the hall where a crowd had gathered for a rap show.

CBS4 also heard from the devastated father of Clayton Dillard III. he had this to say about the latest arrest and he expressed his anger towards the gunmen, “You killed my son. You took away my heart. Imagine if this happened or you all.”

“My son was there. He was the best son in my life.”

Clayton Dillard has been outspoken ever since the shooting happened nearly 4 months ago.

Miami-Dade said the shooting was a coordinated attack that involved two vehicles and at least five gunmen.

Surveillance video of a white SUV shows three masked gunmen getting out of the vehicle before opening fire on the crowd gathered outside. They are then seen running back to the SUV and speeding away. The stolen SUV was found later in a canal.

WATCH: Surveillance Video Of El Mula Banquet Hall Shooting Suspects

Police don’t have as much information about the second vehicle, described as a black car with at least two people inside.

“This is a despicable act of gun violence. A cowardly act,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said at the time.

Police said they believed the mass shooting was targeted and likely connected to an ongoing rivalry between two groups.

A reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.