WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Around The Nation

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sometimes it’s any means necessary to catch a ball at a White Sox game.

TikTok user Shannon Frendreis posted a clip of an impressive catch at Sunday’s game against the Tigers.

READ MORE: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Confident City Manager Will Navigate Friction Between Commission, Chief Art Acevedo

She popped off her prosthetic leg to catch a ball during Saturday’s game against the Tigers. It appears she caught third baseman Yoan Moncada’s go-ahead home run to left field.

@shannonnkay

Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea #fypシ #mlb #chicago #barstoolsports #amputeelife @Barstool Sports

♬ original sound – Shannon Frendreis

READ MORE: Broward County Public Schools Launches ‘Alyssa's Alert’

There may have been some liquid encouragement.

“Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea,” Frendreis wrote on the post.

MORE NEWS: Hialeah Middle School Teacher Brittiny Lopez-Murray Bonds Out Of Jail In Sex Case With Teen Student

The video has gone viral, with more than 2 million views, and 400,000 likes.