MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One ticket defied the 1 in 292.2 million odds and hit the coveted $699.8 million Powerball jackpot in California.
The lucky ticket was purchased in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.
It wasn't clear whether one person would get the entire jackpot once the purchase is verified or if numerous parties had a hand in its acquisition in a pool.
The six numbers the ticket matched were white balls of 12, 22, 54, 66, and 69 and the Powerball number of 15.
It was the 5th largest jackpot in Powerball history and 7th biggest in U.S. lottery history.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.