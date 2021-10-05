MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was injured in a shooting outside a McDonald’s in Pinecrest on Monday.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the restaurant located at SW 126th Street and S Dixie Highway.

According to police, four males got into a fight and it escalated when two of them pulled out guns and started shooting at each other.

One of the men was shot in the thigh and grazed in the face, according to his brother. He said they quickly left but ended up crashing their truck nearby at SW 124th Street and US 1.

The injured man was taken to Jackson South Hospital where he was listed as stable.

“It’s very unusual, we don’t have this happen very often here in Pinecrest but this is Dade County also so things can happen. This is still one of the safest areas in Dade County, I would say,” said Deputy Police Chief Derrick Bowman.

Police said this was not a random shooting. They said those involved knew each other and are cooperating with detectives.