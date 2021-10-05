  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS Mornings
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Pinecrest, Pinecrest Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was injured in a shooting outside a McDonald’s in Pinecrest on Monday.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the restaurant located at SW 126th Street and S Dixie Highway.

READ MORE: Hialeah Middle School Teacher Brittiny Lopez-Murray Arrested For Allegedly Having Affair With 14-Year-Old Former Student

According to police, four males got into a fight and it escalated when two of them pulled out guns and started shooting at each other.

One of the men was shot in the thigh and grazed in the face, according to his brother. He said they quickly left but ended up crashing their truck nearby at SW 124th Street and US 1.

READ MORE: Hospital Melting Masks To Help Deal With Mountain Of Waste

The injured man was taken to Jackson South Hospital where he was listed as stable.

“It’s very unusual, we don’t have this happen very often here in Pinecrest but this is Dade County also so things can happen. This is still one of the safest areas in Dade County, I would say,” said Deputy Police Chief Derrick Bowman.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida

Police said this was not a random shooting. They said those involved knew each other and are cooperating with detectives.

CBSMiami.com Team