FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A school crossing guard in North Lauderdale is accused of trying to entice a child into illegal sexual acts.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, one of their deputies received a complaint from a mother who said crossing guard Keith Taylor, 74, had made inappropriate comments to her teenage daughter which made her feel uncomfortable while walking to and from school.

The case was sent to the sheriff’s office Strategic Investigations Division South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force which conducted an undercover investigation.

According to detectives, between September 30th and October 3rd, Taylor exchanged phone calls and text messages with a child he believed to be a minor named “Michelle” for the purpose of engaging in illegal sexual acts. Taylor did not know 13-year-old “Michelle” was an undercover task member.

The investigation documented at least 10 phone calls and approximately 210 text messages between Taylor and “Michelle.”

Taylor was taken into custody Monday morning near 1700 SW 81st Avene, where he was working as a school crossing guard and after the students were safely in class.

Taylor faces a charge of soliciting a person believed to be a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services or devices and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Detectives believe Taylor may have approached other students and asked them for their phone numbers. Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).