FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Sunrise man was fatally shot while riding his dirt bike in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.
Domonic Fleming, 28, was riding with a large group on motorcycles and ATVs on Sunday when he was shot in the 1200 block of NW 23rd Avenue.
Police said they were alerted to the shooting by a ShotSpotter notification and numerous 911 calls.
Fleming was pronounced dead on the scene by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. Police said it appears no one else was injured in the shooting. They are not sure if Fleming was targeted or shot at random.
Investigators have asked for the public's help in solving this case. Anyone who has video of the shooting or who may have viewed video of it is urged to upload it HERE.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).