MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mainly dry start across South Florida, just a few isolated showers with temperatures in the upper 70s near the coast and low 70s inland.

The breeze will build throughout the day and a few spotty showers are possible.

With mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, highs will climb to the upper 80s. It will feel muggier as the humidity is on the rise.

Due to the New Moon this week, the higher than normal King Tides may lead to minor coastal flooding around high tide times.

Tuesday night a few showers are possible with lows in the upper 70s.

Starting Wednesday, and the rest of the week, our rain chance will increase due to moisture associated with a disturbance near the Bahamas along with a frontal boundary that is forecast to move in.

Passing showers will move in on Wednesday and we will likely see even more showers and storms on Thursday and Friday.

We remain unsettled through the weekend as the rain chance is highest on Saturday due to deep moisture and instability. Scattered storms will be around on Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.

The CBS4 Weather team is monitoring a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located near the central and southeastern Bahamas. Upper-level winds are not expected to be favorable for significant tropical development of this system while it moves slowly to the northwest over the next several days. By this weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front near the coast of the southeastern United States. This disturbance has a low potential (10% chance) of development over the next 5 days. But the moisture associated with this system will move towards South Florida and increase our rain chance mid to late week.