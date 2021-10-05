BAL HARBOUR (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police confirmed on Tuesday a clandestine laboratory discovered inside an empty apartment at the Majestic Towers Condo in Bal Harbour was indeed a meth lab.

On Monday afternoon, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to reports of a suspected meth lab inside the 15th floor unit of a recently evicted tenant.

Located just about a block south of the Bal Harbour shops, approximately 28 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units including the hazardous materials team showed up at the 22-story building on Collins Avenue and 96 Street.

“Extraordinary response,” said Dr. Alfred Brandon, who has lived in the area for 25 years. “It’s pretty bizarre – I didn’t think meth labs happened [here].’

Residents from floors 14 to 16 were evacuated as a safety precaution. Miami-Dade PD’s bomb squad was also called out and assisted by ATF to ensure there wouldn’t be an explosion.

Once that concern was addressed, MDPD’s narcotics unit and DEA agents proceeded with the investigation to figure out what exactly the hazardous materials were which were found in the empty apartment.

People evacuated from the three floors in the condo were allowed back in once the scene was cleared.

No injuries were reported.