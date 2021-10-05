MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman who was once named “Rookie Teacher of the Year” at Hialeah Middle School was let out of jail on Tuesday, one day after facing charges of having sex on multiple occasions with a 14-year-old former student in her car.

Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, was arrested Monday, but bonded out of jail on Tuesday after being told to stay away from the victim.

According to the arrest report, Lopez-Murray had multiple sexual encounters with the boy over a two-month period, starting in August.

According to the arrest report, the student’s sister saw explicit sexual messages on his phone and told their parents who reported her to authorities.

Lopez-Murray, who taught at Hialeah Middle School for four years, was named ‘Rookie Teacher of the Year’ in 2017.

She faces multiple charges including molestation, lewd and lascivious battery, engaging in a sexual act with a child, and promoting sexual performance by a child, according to the report.

The school district says the process to terminate her has begun.