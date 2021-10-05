WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida hospitals Tuesday continued to see decreases in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including patients in intensive-care units.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data that showed 4,588 people with COVID-19 were inpatients at 232 Florida hospitals.

That was down from 4,847 inpatients reported Monday. Also, the data Tuesday showed 1,223 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, down from 1,307 reported Monday.

Florida saw a surge in cases and hospitalizations in July and August as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus swept across the state. But it has had a steady decline in hospitalizations during the past month.

(The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

