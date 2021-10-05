MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami manager Art Noriega confirms he has received and reviewed the action plan he requested from Police Chief Art Acevedo.
Noriega says he asked the chief for additional information on some parts of his report.
The chief's plan includes an initiative to reduce gun violence, a crackdown on businesses illegally selling and serving alcohol, assistance for homeless people, and plans for greater accountability within the police department.
The chief acknowledged that he's ruffled a few feathers and says he's adjusting his style, but reminded the city manager that he and the mayor thoroughly discussed Acevedo's leadership style with Acevedo prior to him being hired.
Mayor Francis Suarez tells CBS 4 News he has confidence the city manager will navigate the friction between the police chief and the commission in a productive and practical way.