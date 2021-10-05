FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The Board of Broward County Public Schools voted 8-1 to keep their mask mandate and current quarantine protocols on Tuesday.

Superintendent Vickie Cartwright says the positivity rate in the district has been declining but its still considered fairly high.

“We are continuing to monitor not only those who are COVID positive but those being required to quarantine across our students and our staff members,” says Cartwright.

In a memorandum from Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to the State Board of Education members Monday, he finds probably cause that Broward schools acted contrary to the law by requiring students to wear a mask or face covering unless certain exceptions apply.

He requests that the state considers withholding state funds in an amount equal to one twelfth of all school board members salaries, as well as withholding state funds in an amount equal to any federal grant funds for noncompliance with the emergency rule.

“He’s distracted in school, he’s struggling to breathe he’s not getting the education he should be getting,” says Deidre Ruth.

Ruth joined a number of Broward school parents outside the district headquarters to protest the enforced mask mandate.

Broward joins ten other school districts including the five largest like Miami-Dade and Palm Beach that have challenged the state rule.

The Florida Department of Health recently issued a revised rule that gives parents more authority to decide whether children go to school after being exposed to those with COVID-19.

The rule also continues to require that parents are able to opt students out of school mask requirements.

New state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo signed the emergency rule.

Last week, the Biden Administration awarded a grant of four hundred twenty thousand dollars to Broward county schools.

Its part of money meant to reimburse school districts that were penalized for implementing things like requiring masks.