MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A big day for Broward County Public Schools with the launch of “Alyssa’s Alert.”
Alyssa's Alert is a mobile alert app that allows users to instantly report emergencies to administrators, security and local emergency operation centers.
It's part of the school district's commitment to create a safer and more secure learning environment for all students and staff.
“This new system does not replace contacting first responders, but does provide an additional tool for our staff to share critical information when they need it,” said Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood.
The new app meets the criteria for compliance with Alyssa's Law, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis back in June.
The law is named in honor of Alyssa Alhadeff, one of the 17 victims in the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas back in 2018.