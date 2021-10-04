BROWARD (CBSMiami) — Today, October 4 is the last day people can register to vote in the US District 20 Primary Election, a seat left vacant following the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott is reminding Broward residents the voter registration deadline is fast approaching.

Broward and Palm Beach County residents must register to vote or change their party affiliation by Monday in order to vote in the November 2 primary election.

In Florida, you can register to vote online. You just need your Florida driver license or identification card and your Social Security number.

Since Florida is a closed primary state, only voters who are registered with one of the two major political parties can vote for respective party candidates or nominees during a primary election. If you need to check your party affiliation, or change your party affiliation, click here.

The deadline to register is 29 days before an upcoming election.

Important Deadlines:

Monday, Oct. 4: Deadline to register for primary election or change party affiliation

Monday, Dec. 13: Deadline to register for general election

Saturday, Oct. 23: 5 p.m. deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 2: 7 p.m. deadline to return vote-by-mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 2: District 20 primary election

Tuesday, Jan. 11: District 20 general election

“The easiest way to vote is from your couch,” said Elections Supervisor Joe Scott in a Public Service Announcement video released on Friday. “Just go online and request a vote by mail ballot.”

Click here to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

You can also cast your ballots during early voting. Those dates are:

Saturday Oct. 23 – Sunday Oct. 31 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (primary election)

Saturday Jan. 1 – Sunday Jan. 9 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (general election)

There are six early voting locations. CLICK HERE to see the locations.

There are a total of 11 Democrats, two Republicans, one Libertarian and three independents, seeking to occupy the 20th Congressional District seat, which includes parts of Loxahatchee, Royal Beach Palm, West Palm Beach and Lake Park in Palm Beach County and parts of Fort Lauderdale, Miramar, and Pompano Beach in Broward County.

CLICK HERE to see if you live in District 20.

Hastings, who served in the House since 1993, died of pancreatic cancer in April. He was 84.