MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sam passed to the east of Bermuda over the weekend and is now a Category 2 hurricane.

Sam is north of the Gulf Stream and is forecast to weaken to a Category 1 hurricane on Monday and then become an extra-tropical cyclone as it moves into the Northern Atlantic before possibly impacting Iceland this week.

Tropical Depression Victor, which struggled to survive, dissipated into a remnant area of low pressure on Monday out in the open waters of the Central Atlantic.

The CBS4 Weather team is also monitoring an area of clouds and showers near the southeastern Bahamas associated with a surface trough. Upper-level winds are not expected to be especially conducive, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves slowly northwestward through the end of this week.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance only a 10 percent chance for development over the next five days. However, the moisture associated with this system will enhance our rain chance mid to late week.