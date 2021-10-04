WESTON (CBSMiami) – Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Monday filed a bill she calls the “School Shooting Safety and Preparedness Act.”

The measure would direct the Departments of Education, Justice and Health and Human Services to release detailed, annual reports on school safety, fatality statistics, along with shooter and victim demographics.

“We really need to, in order to be able to tackle this very dangerous and significant problem of school shootings that are happening in every way shape or form, that are happening every week, we have to make sure that we collect information so that we can identify it, name it what it is,” she said. “You have to identify it before you can take more comprehensive steps to solve the problem.”

The bill would also detail building design to find vulnerabilities and track response and communication if an incident were to happen.